LSU's defense suffered a blow on Tuesday with the news that linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will be out for the season with an injury.

Chaisson, a sophomore from Houston who was the No. 34 overall recruit in the 2017 ESPN 300, suffered an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 33-17 win over Miami on Sunday. LSU coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Tuesday at his weekly news conference that Chaisson will miss the remainder of the season.

Coming into the season, the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Chaisson was slated to succeed Arden Key as the Tigers' edge rusher in their 3-4 alignment. Chaisson played in 12 games in 2017, starting three and earning a spot on the 2017 SEC All-Freshman team. He had 27 tackles, 2 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in his rookie campaign and had high expectations in 2018.

Chaisson had five tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry in his start Sunday versus Miami.

"I feel bad for him," Orgeron said Tuesday. "He's a great young man. He had totally dedicated himself to this year."

Sophomore Andre Anthony, a 6-4, 238-pound linebacker from New Orleans, was listed as Chaisson's backup at the position. Anthony was the No. 209 overall recruit in the 2016 ESPN 300.

Orgeron also announced that starting right tackle Adrian Magee will miss two or three weeks after suffering an injury. Magee left Sunday's game in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury and was carted back to the locker room. The junior was making his second career start.

Junior college transfer Badara Traore finished the game at right tackle and received praise from Orgeron afterward.