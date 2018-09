Kirk Herbstreit questions whether Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M can duplicate its Week 1 production, and if South Carolina can pull off an upset against Georgia. (2:14)

Week 2 of college football is here and there are several storylines worth watching. Can Jimbo Fisher start earning that $75 million against a vaunted Clemson squad? Can South Carolina prove to be a worthy challenger to Georgia in the SEC East? Meanwhile, Stanford and USC battle for Pac-12 supremacy and Herm Edwards gets his first big test at Arizona State against Michigan State.

Our writers pick the winners, with scores, for those four contests.