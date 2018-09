Oklahoma sophomore linebacker Addison Gumbs will transfer after suffering a season-ending, non-contact knee injury on Friday before the Sooners' opener last weekend.

Gumbs opened as a co-starter with Mark Jackson at the "jack" outside linebacker/defensive end position on Oklahoma's Week 1 depth chart.

Gumbs, a native of Hayward, California, played in four games last year.

He was the No. 164 overall player in the 2017 signing class.