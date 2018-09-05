        <
          Vols' Brandon Kennedy to again miss season with leg injury

          8:21 PM ET
          • Chris LowESPN Senior Staff Writer
          KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee starting center Brandon Kennedy suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Tuesday in practice and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Jeremy Pruitt told reporters following Wednesday's practice.

          Pruitt said Kennedy was standing on his feet when the injury occurred and "nobody rolled up into him."

          Kennedy, who transferred from Alabama, still has another year of eligibility remaining.

          "It's very unfortunate, but like I told him, he's got another year and has been through this before," Pruitt said. "He seems to be in good spirits."

          Kennedy's injury was first reported by Volquest.com.

          Kennedy suffered a broken leg at Alabama last year during practice and missed the remainder of the season.

          Sophomore Ryan Johnson, who started at right guard in the season-opening loss to West Virginia, will shift over to center Saturday against East Tennessee State. Pruitt said the fact that the Vols moved guys around a lot during the preseason on the offensive line should help them.

          "We have a lot of confidence in our offensive line moving forward," Pruitt said.

