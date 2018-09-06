Two FIU football players were victims of a drive-by shooting in South Florida on Thursday, according to Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson.

Dobson tweeted that starting running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller were shot in Opa-Locka while visiting friends and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the shooter.

The Miami Herald reports that Jones was shot in the face and back and Miller was shot in the arm.

Jones started last week and had 88 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-28 loss to Indiana.

FIU confirmed the shooting in a statement and offered its thoughts and prayers to the players and their families.