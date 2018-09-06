Rutgers will be without a key defender Saturday when the Scarlet Knights open Big Ten Conference play against No. 4 Ohio State in Columbus.

Cornerback Blessuan Austin is "week to week" after injuring his knee making a leaping interception in a 35-7 win over Texas State last week, Rutgers coach Chris Ash said.

"Right now, Bless will be inactive for this game,'' Ash said. "He obviously was taken off the field and was removed from Game 1. Some precautionary stuff that we're going through, some things we're looking at to try to find out exactly what happened to him.

"But he will be inactive for this game, and it will be a week-to-week deal from there until we get some opinions from some doctors on looking at his knee.''

Rutgers CB Blessuan Austin, who injured his knee making an interception in last week's win over Texas State, will miss Saturday's game for "precautionary" reasons. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Austin had started 25 of Rutgers' 28 games since arriving as a freshman in 2015, before missing the final eight games of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in a Sept. 23 loss at Nebraska.

Freshman Avery Young will take Austin's place at corner, making his first start.