Best of Week 2: The Noles and the Bandit, and a major fashion faux pas

Teams need a short memory to prove Week 1 wins aren't flukes, or early losses aren't an indicator for the rest of the season. (1:11)

We're back. You didn't think we'd give up this soon, did you?

We're all clear that college football is the best. And the thing is, this is the best stuff IN college football! So you can rest knowing you're getting your money's worth right here.

We're off and running for Week 2. Come back throughout Saturday to see what the day brings.

Seminoles honoring a legend

It's pretty common knowledge that the debonair Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday at 82, was a former Florida State running back and Lee Corso's roommate.

According to Seminoles.com, Reynolds even had a lot to classing up the Noles' uniforms, including, of course, the shiny pants:

"He went to a costume designer friend in Hollywood, and together they designed all gold pants and tweaks to the game jersey ... and shipped them, unannounced, to Tallahassee. The crates arrived at the football locker room with a note addressed to Bobby Bowden from Burt that read, 'If you like 'em, wear 'em.' And FSU did."

To honor Reynolds, the Noles are wearing probably the coolest helmet stickers in history. You say, "What? Nobody's ever made 'Smokey and the Bandit' helmet stickers before!" Well, that's the reason, son!

The Seminoles will honor "The Bandit" this Saturday with helmet decals. 🍢#DoSomething pic.twitter.com/eMFyRxXTMr — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 7, 2018

The big games

UCLA at No. 6 Oklahoma, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 2 Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 13 Penn State at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 17 USC at No. 10 Stanford, 8:30 p.m. ET, FOX

No. 15 Michigan State at Arizona State, 10:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

Well, I never ...

We're spotting a definite trend here, and we're not sure if these teams even know Labor Day already has come and gone. Has fashion changed? Let's find out.

Clemson and Mississippi State apparently are making business trips to Texas A&M and Kansas State in their sparkling clean white uniforms.

Baylor is taking it to the next level by showing off its sparkling clean, white uniforms (for the Alamodome) in black-and-white pictures for its game against UTSA.

Kentucky appears to be keeping the pants a secret, but c'mon, let's go all-in.

Locker room is ready to go for tomorrow night! Thanks for the hospitality @GatorsEquipment #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/I3Bg67FYl9 — UK Equipment Staff (@UKequipment) September 7, 2018

And whew, New Mexico State, that was a CLOSE ONE.

UPDATE: 1st win of the season for New Mexico State! Their white jerseys arrived just before taking off for Utah State. They'll debut their new white uniforms tomorrow allowing Utah State to wear home blues. @UniWatch https://t.co/5YYc54d8yT — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 7, 2018

Courtesy of Aramark

A Heisman-worthy hamburger

Auburn fans hungry for the taste of greatness, you're in luck. The new Bo Jackson Grill in Jordan-Hare Stadium is serving these beefy, cheesy numbers, appropriately named Bo's Burgers, for the first time this week. Don't want ketchup? That's cool. But I'm not telling him. You tell him.

Sideline doodad watch

Last week, we took note of the latest fun and cute and clever rewards that players can reap on the sidelines for doing really good things in sports. There's a turnover throne at Boise! A Ric Flair-style turnover robe at Memphis. Tulane has beads!

But we were recently made aware of a less glittery tradition at Temple, where a player who forces a turnover can write his name on a whiteboard, complete with its Twitter handle, for a chance at garnering more likes and RTs in the social space.

Jacob Martin TD! #Temple



So he gets on the ingame whiteboard



We found you @JacobSpeaks_ 🏈🦉🍒⚪️



Why @JacobPhotos ?! pic.twitter.com/BLAvvWH81o — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 22, 2017

Don't give me no bull

Last week, we were told there would be a motorized bull at USF games. But its debut was scrapped for fears it might rain, causing said motorized bull to fizzle and pop (maybe, I dunno).

This week, the Bulls are welcoming Georgia Tech (noon ET, ABC/ESPN2). The weather says it could rain in the afternoon. So we can only hope. The only thing I know is, rain or shine, we'll be right here, anxiously awaiting the #NostrilEffect.