        <
        >

          Best of Week 2: The Noles and the Bandit, and a major fashion faux pas

          play
          College football grind continues into Week 2 (1:11)

          Teams need a short memory to prove Week 1 wins aren't flukes, or early losses aren't an indicator for the rest of the season. (1:11)

          6:18 PM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
            Follow on Twitter

          We're back. You didn't think we'd give up this soon, did you?

          We're all clear that college football is the best. And the thing is, this is the best stuff IN college football! So you can rest knowing you're getting your money's worth right here.

          We're off and running for Week 2. Come back throughout Saturday to see what the day brings.

          Seminoles honoring a legend

          It's pretty common knowledge that the debonair Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday at 82, was a former Florida State running back and Lee Corso's roommate.

          According to Seminoles.com, Reynolds even had a lot to classing up the Noles' uniforms, including, of course, the shiny pants:

          "He went to a costume designer friend in Hollywood, and together they designed all gold pants and tweaks to the game jersey ... and shipped them, unannounced, to Tallahassee. The crates arrived at the football locker room with a note addressed to Bobby Bowden from Burt that read, 'If you like 'em, wear 'em.' And FSU did."

          To honor Reynolds, the Noles are wearing probably the coolest helmet stickers in history. You say, "What? Nobody's ever made 'Smokey and the Bandit' helmet stickers before!" Well, that's the reason, son!

          The big games

          UCLA at No. 6 Oklahoma, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

          No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

          Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

          No. 2 Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

          No. 13 Penn State at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

          No. 17 USC at No. 10 Stanford, 8:30 p.m. ET, FOX

          No. 15 Michigan State at Arizona State, 10:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Well, I never ...

          We're spotting a definite trend here, and we're not sure if these teams even know Labor Day already has come and gone. Has fashion changed? Let's find out.

          Clemson and Mississippi State apparently are making business trips to Texas A&M and Kansas State in their sparkling clean white uniforms.

          Baylor is taking it to the next level by showing off its sparkling clean, white uniforms (for the Alamodome) in black-and-white pictures for its game against UTSA.

          Kentucky appears to be keeping the pants a secret, but c'mon, let's go all-in.

          And whew, New Mexico State, that was a CLOSE ONE.

          A Heisman-worthy hamburger

          Auburn fans hungry for the taste of greatness, you're in luck. The new Bo Jackson Grill in Jordan-Hare Stadium is serving these beefy, cheesy numbers, appropriately named Bo's Burgers, for the first time this week. Don't want ketchup? That's cool. But I'm not telling him. You tell him.

          Sideline doodad watch

          Last week, we took note of the latest fun and cute and clever rewards that players can reap on the sidelines for doing really good things in sports. There's a turnover throne at Boise! A Ric Flair-style turnover robe at Memphis. Tulane has beads!

          But we were recently made aware of a less glittery tradition at Temple, where a player who forces a turnover can write his name on a whiteboard, complete with its Twitter handle, for a chance at garnering more likes and RTs in the social space.

          Don't give me no bull

          Last week, we were told there would be a motorized bull at USF games. But its debut was scrapped for fears it might rain, causing said motorized bull to fizzle and pop (maybe, I dunno).

          This week, the Bulls are welcoming Georgia Tech (noon ET, ABC/ESPN2). The weather says it could rain in the afternoon. So we can only hope. The only thing I know is, rain or shine, we'll be right here, anxiously awaiting the #NostrilEffect.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices