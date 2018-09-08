Wisconsin put things away in the second half against New Mexico, Michigan got a much-needed laugher and Mississippi State looks legit. But what will it mean going forward? Here's the most important thing you need to know from each of them as their games go final. Check back all day for updates.

No. 5 Wisconsin 45, New Mexico 14

The final score didn't indicate the dogfight Wisconsin was in early, but Heisman hopeful running back Jonathan Taylor had a career-high 253 rushing yards and three touchdowns behind another dominant performance from the offensive line, and the Badgers soared in the second half. It was a textbook example of the running game opening things up for the passing game, where receiver A.J. Taylor racked up 134 yards and one touchdown on five catches. If Wisconsin's offense can be that balanced against the Big Ten -- and eliminate the turnovers -- the Badgers should be back in the playoff conversation. With no nonconference games against Power 5 opponents, Wisconsin needs to leave no doubt with the selection committee that it's the better team, and in spite of a precarious 10-7 lead at the half, it did that. Next it has to do it against BYU. -- Heather Dinich

No. 6 Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21

A key injury cast a pall over another brilliant performance by quarterback Kyler Murray in Oklahoma's 49-21 victory over UCLA. Murray completed 19 of 33 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Sooners with 69 rushing yards and another two scores as the Bruins had no answer for him. Murray, however, might have to shoulder even more of the Oklahoma offense moving forward. On the final play of the first quarter, Sooners star running back Rodney Anderson went down with an apparent knee injury. After being tackled by a pair of UCLA defenders, Anderson came up holding his right knee. He was taken to the locker room only to come back out in the second half wearing a brace with the knee wrapped. Anderson, who rushed for 201 yards in the Rose Bowl last year, was a preseason All-Big 12 selection. Immediately after the game, coach Lincoln Riley had no update on his status. Anderson has already suffered two season-ending injuries in his Oklahoma career. -- Jake Trotter

No. 16 TCU 42, SMU 12

TCU must be much sharper next week against Ohio State after a waterlogged win against SMU. After a sloppy start, the Frogs leaned on their defensive line, anchored by superstar end Ben Banogu and tackle Corey Bethley, and speedy senior receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin (176 total yards, two touchdowns). The defensive front pressured quarterback Ben Hicks into mistakes and limiting the run after the opening drive. Gary Patterson needs a similar effort against Ohio State first-year starter Dwayne Hawkins. Horned Frogs quarterback Shawn Robinson must attack the Buckeyes with his feet (67 yards, one touchdown Friday), and display better accuracy. TCU won comfortably, but next week it can't afford errors like a fumbled punt snap that led to a safety, Robinson throwing directly to an SMU linebacker and center Kellton Hollins literally whiffing on a snap, leading to another fumble. -- Adam Rittenberg

No. 18 Mississippi State 63, Kansas State

Having Nick Fitzgerald back at quarterback might have been the biggest story coming into the game Saturday for Mississippi State after Fitzgerald was suspended for the opener. But sophomore running back Kylin Hill showed there's a lot more to the Bulldogs' offense than just Fitzgerald with 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 31-10 road win over Kansas State. Fitzgerald also had 159 rushing yards. That tandem is going to be a challenge for any defense to stop. And speaking of defense, Mississippi State's front smothered Kansas State. The Bulldogs could be even more of a factor in the SEC West race than originally thought with the combination of their running game and defensive front. -- Chris Low

No. 21 Michigan 49, Western Michigan 0

It had been 364 days since the last time a Michigan wide receiver caught a touchdown pass heading into the Wolverines' home opener against Western Michigan. Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones each scored Saturday, snapping that drought and showing some life in the passing game that needed to improve this season. Shea Patterson added a third touchdown through the air to tight end Zach Gentry as well in a rout over the overmatched Broncos. Just like last weekend's loss provided no reason to overreact negatively, beating a MAC team isn't a sign that all of Michigan's woes on offense have been solved. It is, though, some positive momentum. -- Dan Murphy

No. 23 Oregon 62, Portland State 14

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Oregon began the season with the easiest three-game stretch of any FBS team, and after outscoring its first two opponents 120-38, it's playing out that way. Portland State was completely overmatched, as Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert threw just six incomplete passes (20 of 26) for 250 yards and four touchdowns to put the game out of reach in the second half. Oregon racked up 32 first downs and over 550 yards of total offense. The Vikings fell to 0-8 all-time against teams ranked by the Associated Press. It was Oregon's 22nd straight win at home against a nonconference opponent and that streak could increase in Week 3, when the Ducks host San Jose State -- a game FPI favors them to win by 99 percent. -- Heather Dinich