GREENVILLE, N.C. -- East Carolina cornerback Colby Gore was taken to the hospital for evaluation after he took a helmet-to-helmet hit while being blocked during the first half of Saturday's game against North Carolina.

Gore was hurt when UNC tailback Antonio Williams leveled him with a hard block downfield on a pass play with 5:02 left in the second quarter. Gore lay motionless on the ground, and officials ejected Williams after a replay review of the hit.

Gore was eventually strapped to a board and carted off the field. The specific nature of his injury wasn't detailed.

Williams, an Ohio State transfer, had run for 96 yards on six carries before the ejection.