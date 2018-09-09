Tua Tagovailoa throws for 228 yards and four touchdowns as the No. 1 Crimson Tide crush the Red Wolves 57-7. (1:40)

Alabama is No. 1 at being No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide have made their 106th overall appearance at the top of the AP rankings, which started in 1936, passing Ohio State for the most by any school.

Alabama received a season-high 54 first-place votes from the media panel in the Top 25 released Sunday, strengthening its hold on No. 1 over No. 2 Clemson. The Tigers, who started the season with 18 first-place votes, are down to six after hanging on for 28-26 victory at Texas A&M on Saturday night.

No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State held their spots and Oklahoma moved to No. 5, edging past No. 6 Wisconsin. The Badgers received a first-place vote.

On Nov. 2, 2008, the day after beating Arkansas State, Alabama rose to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time under coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide had not reached No. 1 in 16 years since winning the national championship in 1992.

Saban's Alabama team has been No. 1 for at least part of every season since 2008, and 75 times overall. The Crimson Tide's No. 1 appearances under Saban would rank sixth on the all time list.

Coincidentally, the day after beating Arkansas State, Alabama broke the record for No. 1 appearances.

No. 23 Arizona State is in the rankings for the first time since the 2015 preseason poll after the Sun Devils beat Michigan State 16-13 on a last-second field goal. It is the first regular-season ranking for the Sun Devils since 2014 and the first under new coach Herm Edwards.

Two Southeastern Conference teams dropped out after brief stays in the Top 25.

No. 24 South Carolina lost to No. 3 Georgia 41-17 and was gone after a week.

No. 25 Florida is also out after a one-week stay, losing to Kentucky to snap a 31-game winning streak to the Wildcats.