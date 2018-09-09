One day after Duke picked up a signature win on the road against Northwestern, the Blue Devils lost two of their top performers to injuries.

Quarterback Daniel Jones fractured his clavicle in the game and had surgery on Sunday. He'll be out indefinitely, coach David Cutcliffe said, but the injury is not considered season-ending.

Cornerback Mark Gilbert, on the other hand, is done for the year with what Cutcliffe described as a freak hip injury.

"It's a very difficult circumstance," Cutcliffe said. "Very awkward, odd injury. It's very unlucky but things like that happen. Daniel, I think, will be much shorter [rehab]. Both of them are in good spirits, and Daniel is chomping at the bit, but let's get well first."

Jones is the ACC's leading passer through two games, completing 74 percent of his throws for 389 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Quentin Harris is the likely starter this week against Baylor.

Gilbert led the ACC in interceptions last season with six.