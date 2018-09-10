OKLAHOMA CITY -- Officials say a University of Central Oklahoma football player lost his foot when he was run over by a train over the weekend.

Oklahoma City police said Derek Loccident, 20, was trying to crawl under a stopped train when the train started moving. Police said the train severed Loccident's foot, but he was able to flag down a nearby person who took him to a hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

Please join UCO in sending your support, thoughts, prayers, and well wishes, to sophomore defensive back Derek Loccident and his family. https://t.co/4dQqd4rakk pic.twitter.com/umvcFhgbPF — UCO Bronchos (@ucoathletics) September 10, 2018

Loccident is a defensive back for the Division II school, which competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. He recorded 15 tackles in the team's first two games this season.

UCO's athletic department said in a statement that Loccident and his family have the school's full support.