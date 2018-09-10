Iowa State coach Matt Campbell called senior quarterback Kyle Kempt "day-to-day" and said his status for the Oklahoma game this weekend is "up in the air." Kempt suffered an ankle injury in the second half against Iowa and was unable to return.

"We dodged a big bullet," said Campbell, who initially feared the injury was worse.

Editor's Picks Sooners lose Anderson (knee) for rest of season Sooners star running back Rodney Anderson will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his knee on Saturday, his third season-ending injury at Oklahoma.

Kempt completed 15 of 21 passes in the 13-3 loss against the Hawkeyes. After initially trying to play through the injury, he was replaced by sophomore Zeb Noland.

Kempt's first career start actually came last season at Oklahoma, a game the Cyclones won in a major upset, 38-31. Kempt threw three touchdowns in the victory.