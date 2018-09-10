Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez leaves the game with injury and enters the locker room with a wrapped knee. (2:09)

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska coach Scott Frost questioned the intentions of a Colorado defender who appeared to twist the leg of Adrian Martinez after the play in which the Cornhuskers' freshman quarterback was injured Saturday.

"You never want to think anybody on a football field would intentionally try to hurt someone else," Frost said Monday. "And nobody except someone who does that knows what the intentions were. I will tell you, we have an angle that doesn't look very good. So we turned the play into the Big Ten and the Pac-12, and we'll see where it goes from there."

A replay shows Colorado linebacker Jacob Callier moving on the ground near Martinez's right leg after a whistle blew. Martinez gained 1 yard on the play, erased by a Nebraska holding penalty, on the Huskers' second-to-final possession in a 33-28 loss to the Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

QB Adrian Martinez sustained no ligament damage Saturday and has not been ruled out against Troy, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday. Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Martinez was helped from the field and exited the sideline with ice on his right leg. Frost said Monday that the QB sustained no ligament damage and has not been ruled out for Saturday as Troy visits Nebraska.

"We got about as good of news as we could have gotten," Frost said.

Backup Andrew Bunch, a sophomore walk-on, replaced Martinez before the Buffaloes forced a punt and drove 77 yards for the winning score. Bunch then drove the Huskers to the Colorado 21 but misfired twice toward the end zone in the final seconds.

Bunch would be in line to start against Troy, with freshman walk-on Matt Masker as his backup, if Martinez is unable to play.

The first true freshman ever to start a season opener for Nebraska, Martinez dazzled in his debut. He completed 15 of 20 throws for 187 yards and 1 touchdown while rushing 15 times for 117 yards. His 41-yard TD run in the first quarter was longer than any run by a Nebraska player last season.

Martinez did not practice Monday. Frost said the quarterback was "a little sore, but doing a lot better today than I expected."

The decision on a starter could linger until Saturday, Frost said.

Frost declined to name Callier as the player about whom he was referring. No other Colorado defender appeared to be in the area of Martinez's right leg.

"I just know the angle I've seen -- that I don't think is out there -- doesn't look great at all," Frost said. "Everybody's going to have to make their own determination."

Martinez did not accuse anyone of dirty play, Frost said.

"I didn't need him to tell me," Frost said. I had a good view of it from the sideline."

A Colorado official did not immediately respond to a request for comment from coach Mike MacIntyre.