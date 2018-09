Kirk Herbstreit breaks down the games he is looking forward to this weekend, including LSU vs. Auburn and Alabama vs. Ole Miss. (2:16)

Coming off big nonconference wins in Week 1, LSU travels to Auburn for an early-season SEC clash. Meanwhile, TCU looks to assert itself as a playoff contender against Ohio State, Washington faces a must-win at Utah and Boise State gets a Power 5 challenge in Stillwater.

Our writers pick the winners, with scores, for those four contests.