Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger will miss the next six to eight weeks with a leg injury, coach Mark Dantonio said at his weekly press conference Tuesday morning.

Dantonio told reporters that the injury is either a bone bruise or a fracture.

An Arizona State player hit Hartbarger's leg on a play that was blown dead for a false start penalty in the second half of Michigan State's loss to the Sun Devils on Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi, who is the team's backup quarterback, is expected to take over starting punting duties. Lombari stepped in for Hartbarger after the injury and had one punt for 32 total yards.