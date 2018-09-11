        <
        >

          Spartans punter Jake Hartbarger suffers leg injury, to miss 6-8 weeks

          12:10 PM ET
          • Dan MurphyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big Ten
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2014
            • Graduate of the University of Notre Dame
            Follow on Twitter

          Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger will miss the next six to eight weeks with a leg injury, coach Mark Dantonio said at his weekly press conference Tuesday morning.

          Dantonio told reporters that the injury is either a bone bruise or a fracture.

          An Arizona State player hit Hartbarger's leg on a play that was blown dead for a false start penalty in the second half of Michigan State's loss to the Sun Devils on Saturday.

          Redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi, who is the team's backup quarterback, is expected to take over starting punting duties. Lombari stepped in for Hartbarger after the injury and had one punt for 32 total yards.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices