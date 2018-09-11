Georgia Tech starting B-back KirVonte Benson is out for the season after injuring his knee against USF last weekend, coach Paul Johnson said Tuesday.

Benson hurt his left knee in the first quarter and didn't return to the game. His loss is a fairly significant one for the Jackets. Benson rushed for 1,053 yards last season.

"I feel terrible for him because he's worked hard," Johnson said. "He'll be back. He's a strong kid."

After Benson got hurt, Jordan Mason replaced him against the Bulls. He and Jerry Howard will now take on a much larger role.