With Hurricane Florence approaching the Carolinas, the West Virginia-NC State and UCF-North Carolina games scheduled for Saturday have been canceled, it was announced Tuesday.

In a statement, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham called it "the sensible decision at this time'' with Florence's projected path carrying the storm through the state.

Hurricane Florence churned Tuesday toward an Eastern Seaboard landfall as a million people were ordered to leave the coast and millions more prepared for what could be one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the region in decades.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Florence remained a Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 130 mph, but it is expected to intensify to near Category 5 status prior to expected landfall late Thursday or early Friday.

#Florence could produce life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding & significant river flooding over portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states from late this week into early next week. Graphic via @NWSWPC, and the full advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/0bQAIiBMKZ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2018

This is the second straight season a hurricane has forced the cancellation of a UCF game against a Power 5 opponent. Last season, UCF was unable to play Georgia Tech after Hurricane Irma hit Florida.

"The priority must be safety for everyone in the path of the hurricane," UCF athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "Having been through similar situations the past two years, we certainly understand this decision. We wish UNC the best of luck through this storm and for the rest of the year."

Both schools are looking at the feasibility of rescheduling for this season but that remains highly unlikely. So does the prospect of replacing North Carolina with another team on the schedule.

In a statement, NC State said it worked with officials from West Virginia University, the ACC and emergency management personnel to "arrive at a decision in the best interests of the safety and well-being of fans, student-athletes and all parties involved."

NC State and West Virginia officials will try to reschedule the game. If they cannot, NC State will look for a replacement game to fill out the home schedule.

Wake Forest also announced its Thursday night home game against Boston College has been moved up to 5:30 p.m. because of the impending hurricane. It will still air on ESPN. But officials at both schools and the ACC will continue to monitor the storm and make future adjustments if necessary.

Duke announced all weekend athletic home events are canceled as well. This will not impact the football team's road trip to Baylor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.