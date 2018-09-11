Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens announced the hiring of Callie Brownson as the team's offensive quality control coach Tuesday, making her the first known full-time female football coach at the Division I level.

While Brownson won't be able to instruct Big Green players on the field due to NCAA regulations, she will have a presence during practices. She will support and help organize drills, provide offensive and defensive looks to give context, and offer feedback to the rest of the staff.

"Callie is as good as anyone I've ever had in terms of her skill set, preparedness, attention to detail and passion," said Teevens, whose Ivy League team opens its season on Saturday against Georgetown.

"Players came up to me after a few days of preseason wondering if I would consider hiring her. She is a forward-thinking individual, very broad-minded. We had an opening, the preseason was kind of like a tryout and she excelled -- on and off the field -- every day."

During preseason camp, Brownson served as one of two female coaching interns. The native of Alexandria, Virginia, came to Teevens' attention as one of 16 female coaches at a women's clinic and one-day camp at the Manning Passing Academy.

"This is an entry-level position, but we are getting an individual with tremendous experience and knowledge to fill the post," Teevens said. "She brings a different perspective, but she is a coach who happens to be a female as opposed to a woman who is trying to coach. That distinction became very apparent to my players and coaches. We've hired a coach who will better our football program."

Brownson played the sport on the D.C. Divas from 2010 to 2017 in the Women's Football Alliance. The free safety and running back also was a two-time gold medalist (Finland in 2013, Vancouver in 2017) with Team USA Women's Football. She coached in Virginia as an assistant at Mount Vernon High School (where she went to school) and last summer was a college/professional personnel scouting intern with the New York Jets.

"I am extremely grateful to Coach Teevens and the Dartmouth football program for this opportunity to join the staff this season," Brownson said. "The preseason alone has been an incredible experience, but now I look forward to learning and growing in the game of football with this great group of coaches and players throughout the year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.