The cancellation of North Carolina's game against UCF this weekend because of Hurricane Florence will not impact the expected return date for 13 Tar Heels players suspended for selling Nike gear this offseason, the school confirmed Tuesday.

Quarterback Chazz Surratt and six other players have been sitting out what was expected to be a four-game suspension, but the school clarified that the discipline was for 30 percent of the team's schedule, not specifically four games. Because UNC will now potentially play just 11 games, those players will be eligible to return on Sept. 27 for the Tar Heels' game against Miami.

The other players suspended are linebackers Malik Robinson, Jordan Tucker and Quiron Johnson; defensive end Tyrone Hopper; receiver Beau Corrales; and offensive lineman Brian Anderson. Two other players sat out the opener and two more missed the first two games of the season.

Defensive ends Malik Carney and Tomon Fox were all suspended four games as well, but the NCAA approved a waiver allowing North Carolina to stagger those suspensions to avoid a lack of personnel at those positions. Carney sat out Week 2, and Fox has played in both games so far.

Anderson was awarded a waiver to play last week because of injuries at the position, but UNC still held him out, and he'll be eligible for a Sept. 27 return.

UNC could still add a make-up game to replace the UCF game, at which point those players would have to sit out the next game.

The Tar Heels host Pitt on Sept. 22 before traveling to Miami the following week.