          Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott hurt celebrating

          1:53 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott says he suffered a torn right biceps while celebrating a touchdown during last week's loss to NC State.

          The Panthers scored the first touchdown of a 41-7 loss on an 8-yard Destin Coates run in the first quarter. Elliott said a fist bump during the ensuing celebration caused the injury.

          He is expected to undergo surgery to repair the tear on Monday.

          Georgia State plays at Memphis on Friday night.

