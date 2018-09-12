Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott says he suffered a torn right biceps while celebrating a touchdown during last week's loss to NC State.

The Panthers scored the first touchdown of a 41-7 loss on an 8-yard Destin Coates run in the first quarter. Elliott said a fist bump during the ensuing celebration caused the injury.

.@CoachSElliott discusses this week's matchup:

Georgia State at Memphis | Friday | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN



Full interview: https://t.co/AO0JuHuzf9 pic.twitter.com/68zXidAzs1 — GSU Football (@GeorgiaStateFB) September 11, 2018

He is expected to undergo surgery to repair the tear on Monday.

Georgia State plays at Memphis on Friday night.