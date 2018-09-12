Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced Wednesday that starting linebacker Anthony Hines III will be out for the rest of the season.

The sophomore left the Aggies' 28-26 loss to No. 2 Clemson on Saturday with an injury to a "lower-body extremity," according to Fisher. It was the same injury that caused Hines to miss the Aggies' season-opening win over Northwestern State.

It's a blow to the Aggies' defense, where Hines was a starter at the "rover" position and expected to make a significant contribution this season in new defensive coordinator Mike Elko's unit. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Hines was an SEC All-Freshman team pick in 2017 after compiling 33 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games.

Hines was a blue-chip recruit coming out of Plano (Texas) East High. He was the No. 67 overall player in the 2017 ESPN 300 and was ranked the No. 1 inside linebacker in his recruiting class.

Sophomore linebacker Buddy Johnson, who recorded 20 tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries as a freshman last year, is listed as the backup to Hines on the Aggies' depth chart.

A&M hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at Kyle Field (7:30 ET, SEC Network).