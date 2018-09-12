        <
          Texas OL Patrick Hudson out of hospital after heat-related illness

          8:06 PM ET
          Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          Texas offensive lineman Patrick Hudson was released from the hospital and is expected to return to classes on Thursday, the school announced Wednesday.

          Hudson was hospitalized and treated in intensive care on Sept. 5 after suffering a heat-related illness in practice. The Texas training staff dunked the 6-foot-4, 335-pound sophomore in a cold bath to get his body temperature down before an ambulance arrived.

          Hudson was released from the ICU the following day but had remained in the hospital while doctors ran tests.

          The school said there is no timetable yet for Hudson to rejoin the football team.

