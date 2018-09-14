The Colorado State Rams would like to leave the Swamp with a victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday. Financially, however, they have already won.

The Gators will be paying off their $2 million guarantee to the Rams -- the largest single-game payout that any one school has paid to another.

The one-off game is a seemingly awkward affair and an expensive reminder of Jim McElwain's success at Colorado State and his failure at Florida .

The $2 million single-game guarantee was part of the $7 million buyout negotiated by Florida and McElwain in 2014, when he left CSU to become the new coach for the Gators.

And while the Rams are ready to collect, McElwain is no longer around for the game against his former team. Dan Mullen is coaching the Gators now.

"We're getting paid $2 million?" Rams coach Mike Bobo said. "That's good."

The previous record for a single-game guarantee that any one school has paid to another without getting any compensation in return was $1.7 million, which Ohio State gave Oregon State earlier this season and will be matched in three other games later this season.

Colorado State is coming off an upset of Arkansas, while Florida got manhandled on both lines of scrimmage last week in the program's first loss to Kentucky since 1986.

ESPN's Darren Rovell and The Associated Press contributed to this report.