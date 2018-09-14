The Best of Week 3: Return of the Lane Train, world records and kilts

Brad Edwards previews LSU's big Week 3 matchup against Auburn and how the team has struggled away from home. (1:30)

It's Week 3 and the ol' Best Of is here to help you find your way through a busy day -- with the stuff that is simply the best of all the stuff. Better than all the rest, you might even say.

As always, we'll be updating all day Saturday, so keep us in your open tabs or recent apps or whatever.

Houston's helping hand

As games across the Southeast are canceled, rescheduled or moved due to Florence, the Houston Cougars are repaying the love a year after Harvey flooded their campus and schools across the country pitched in to help them.

One year ago the nation helped our city. Now it is our turn.



We are asking you to help fill the @UHCougarFB truck Monday with supplies to be sent to the East Coast.



We are asking you to help fill the @UHCougarFB truck Monday with supplies to be sent to the East Coast.

The Lane Train is back!

Not much more to say. The minitrain with Lane Kiffin's face on it is driving around to get you hyped for Saturday's game against Bethune-Cookman. Get a load of this: FAU likes to say "Owl aboard" the train because they're the Owls and it sounds like "all."

The big games

No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State (noon ET, ABC)

No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State (3:30 ET, ESPN)

No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn (3:30 PM, CBS)

No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss (7 ET, ESPN)

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 15 TCU (8 ET, ABC)

No. 22 USC at Texas (8 ET, Fox)

No. 10 Washington at Utah (10 ET, ESPN)

Kicker smack

Everything is fair game in a rivalry.

Alabama has missed more extra points this season than Auburn has missed since 2013.

Alabama might have a chance for more extra-point practice Saturday facing an Ole Miss defense that ranks 123rd of 128 teams and gave up 41 points to Southern Illinois last week.

Break out the black unis

Wake Forest wore all black in Thursday night's 41-34 loss to Boston College.

All black uniforms making an appearance as we take on Boston College under the lights!

Oregon is going with a matte-black helmet on all-black unis with "electric green" numbers and accents.

Turn it on. Black and electric green uni combo for Week 3.

It'll be Utah's 11th annual blackout game for the Utes' big Pac-12 After Dark matchup against No. 10 Washington.

Speaking of blacking out in Utah ...

It's been a year since Wisconsin fans gave the two Provo bars their best weekend ever -- one, ABG's Libation Emporium, ran out of Pabst beer -- when the Badgers visited BYU and crushed the Cougars 40-6.

Saturday, BYU visits No. 6 Wisconsin (3:30 ET, ABC), and Madison's bars are unlikely to run out of Pabst.

Even more Utah news

Come help @WeberStateU set a world record at the groundbreaking Saturday for the new athletic complex on the north end of Stewart Stadium.



Groundbreaking is at 5:00 prior to the 6:00 @weberstatefb kickoff.



Groundbreaking is at 5:00 prior to the 6:00 @weberstatefb kickoff.

There are always big stakes on college football Saturdays, but Weber State is talking world records over there in Ogden, Utah.

The school is breaking ground on a new football facility an hour before kickoff against South Dakota at Stewart Stadium. And if enough fans show up, they could set the world record for "most people taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony." The current record, according to the Guinness people, is 6,256 for the start of construction for the San Jose Earthquakes' MLS stadium.

So Weber State is promising big doings: Every fan "will have a chance to turn some dirt," and the first 6,500 to show up get commemorative minishovels.

The Ogden Standard-Examiner notes that last season's highest attendance was 6,876, for a home playoff game. So they'll need some commitment. But the playoff game also probably didn't even have dirt and tiny shovels.

Kilt'n it

Stop me if you've heard this one before: A coach goes home to his alma mater ... in Michigan ... and becomes known for his attire.

Alma College's Jason Couch is in his first season as a college head coach but is is already the best-dressed coach in America (take notes, Harbs). Scottish heritage is a big deal in the city of Alma, Michigan, which calls itself "Scotland, USA." The college has an official Alma College Tartan, which is registered in Aberdeen, Scotland, and worn by the Scots' Kiltie Marching Band, their mascot, Scotty, and Couch, an alum of the school, who pulls it off beautifully.

The Scots play at Concordia University Wisconsin on Saturday, so we'll see if Couch rocks the kilt on the road.