        <
        >

          Iowa State to start QB Zeb Noland vs. No. 5 Oklahoma

          11:58 AM ET
          • Kyle Sherman

          AMES, Iowa -- Sophomore Zeb Noland will get the start at quarterback Saturday for Iowa State against No. 5 Oklahoma, filling in for injured starter Kyle Kempt.

          Kempt, a sixth-year senior who led the Cyclones to a win at OU in his first career start a year ago, suffered an injury in the second half of last week's 13-3 loss to Iowa.

          Noland started one game last season -- a victory at Baylor. He also spelled the injured Kempt against Oklahoma State and threw for 263 yards, the fifth-best passing performance ever by an ISU freshman.

          Kempt, a former walk-on, did not participate in warmups ahead of Saturday's kickoff. He has a streak of 151 passes without an interception, only five away from the school record.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices