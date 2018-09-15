AMES, Iowa -- Sophomore Zeb Noland will get the start at quarterback Saturday for Iowa State against No. 5 Oklahoma, filling in for injured starter Kyle Kempt.

Kempt, a sixth-year senior who led the Cyclones to a win at OU in his first career start a year ago, suffered an injury in the second half of last week's 13-3 loss to Iowa.

Noland started one game last season -- a victory at Baylor. He also spelled the injured Kempt against Oklahoma State and threw for 263 yards, the fifth-best passing performance ever by an ISU freshman.

Kempt, a former walk-on, did not participate in warmups ahead of Saturday's kickoff. He has a streak of 151 passes without an interception, only five away from the school record.