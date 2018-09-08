Kyler Murray aced his first road test, while Georgia and Clemson rolled past overmatched opponents. But what will it mean going forward? Here's the most important thing you need to know from each team -- and every other Top 25 team -- as their games go final. Check back all day for updates.

No. 2 Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

A week after surviving a physical, hard-fought game against Texas A&M, the Tigers relied on their ground game in a 38-7 win over Georgia Southern. Of immediate concern is the status of starting quarterback Kelly Bryant, who missed the second half after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter. On the whole, though, whether it was Bryant or Trevor Lawrence leading the offense, there wasn't much consistency or rhythm, or many big plays in the passing game (though freshman Justyn Ross had a pretty 57-yard touchdown reception). Clemson rushed for more than 300 yards, with Travis Etienne shouldering the load. Etienne finished with 162 yards and two rushing touchdowns. --Andrea Adelson

Editor's Picks The Best of Week 3: A Gruden sighting in Tennessee and Kansas wants Bama DJ Mike Gruden entertains fans before the Vols' win over UTEP, the Jayhawks are on a two-game winning streak, and more.

No. 3 Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7

For only the second time in school history, Georgia has scored 40 points in each of its first three games, and it's unlikely anyone will slow down the Bulldogs' balanced offense soon. Both quarterbacks -- starting sophomore Jake Fromm and freshman Justin Fields -- were extremely efficient, combining for only four incomplete passes and four touchdowns, and the running game continued to flourish by committee. Led by Elijah Holyfield's 100 yards on eight carries, the Bulldogs averaged 8.3 yards per carry. Georgia travels to Missouri next week and then has back-to-back home games against Tennessee and Vanderbilt, respectively. The Bulldogs should be 6-0 heading into their first real test of the season, Oct. 13, at LSU. --Heather Dinich

No. 5 Oklahoma 37, Iowa State 27

Oklahoma is going to be OK -- for now -- without star running back Rodney Anderson. The Sooners continued to show on Saturday that they've got plenty of offensive options. But for the first time in three games this season, an opponent exposed a few of Oklahoma's weak points. Start with the play of the secondary. Iowa State's Zeb Noland, starting in place of injured QB Kyle Kempt, teamed with Hakeem Butler to torch the Sooners through the air. On the edges in particular, Oklahoma couldn't contend with Iowa State's height. It allowed the Cyclones to come back quickly in the first half from a 10-0 deficit and keep OU's third win in doubt until the final three minutes.

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray was spectacular again at times, throwing for 348 yards and rushing for 77. Marquise Brown was unstoppable at wideout for OU in the first half. And Trey Sermon gained 71 yards on the ground as a solid replacement for Anderson -- but Marcelias Sutton, also needed to handle a load at running back, left in the third quarter with a leg injury. The Sooners can't afford more injuries there. And they've got issues to address in pass defense before the schedule toughens in October. -- Mitch Sherman

No. 11 Penn State 63, Kent State 10

After a 45-38 overtime win against Appalachian State in the opening week, Penn State is starting to find better balance on offense and defense. Since that close win, the Nittany Lions have beaten Pitt and Kent State by a combined 114-16 the past two weeks. A big part of the offensive success has been quarterback Trace McSorley, who now has six rushing touchdowns this season to go with 603 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Many of the questions around Penn State coming into the season were geared around how they would replace running back Saquon Barkley and some of the production at receiver. It has been a running by committee process so far, but DeAndre Thompkins stepped up in the pass game, with 101 yards and one touchdown in the game against Kent State. If the Nittany Lions can continue to build on these past two games, we could be in store for an exciting game in Week 5 against Ohio State. --Tom VanHaaren

No. 21 Miami 49, Toledo 24

Malik Rosier did enough to quiet his critics, at least for one week, in a 49-24 win over Toledo. Rosier became the first Miami player to rush for three touchdowns and throw for two touchdowns in a game since the Hurricanes joined the ACC in 2004, and it's a performance he needed to have after a shaky start to open the season against LSU. Deejay Dallas had a 100-yard rushing game, and Jeff Thomas had a 100-yard passing game to help the offense get going. But there are some injury questions for the Miami defense: Safety Jaquan Johnson left the game with a right hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Gerald Willis also got banged up. Johnson and Willis are two of the Canes' best defensive players, and Miami is going to need them healthy if it is going to make a run to the Coastal Division. --Adelson

Games canceled due to Hurricane Florence: No. 13 Virginia Tech, No. 14 West Virginia, No. 18 UCF