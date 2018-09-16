Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of battery of a dating partner on Sunday, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

According to the arrest report obtained by WAFB, police interviewed a woman who said Davis attacked her on Aug. 26. During an interview Saturday, police noticed that she had a swollen eye. She told police she woke up that day and noticed she had a black eye but did not say that Davis was the one who struck her, telling police she did not know how it happened.

A witness submitted photos of the woman's recent injury, according to WAFB, and said it was Davis who attacked her, repeatedly slapping her in the face.

It is the second time Davis has been arrested on battery charges.

In August, Davis was arrested on a second-degree battery charge after it was alleged that he committed battery on a woman he was dating four times over the period of 18 months. The woman told police Davis punched her hard enough to fracture one of her ribs, choked her and sent a text saying he might kill her.

LSU suspended him indefinitely following the August arrest.

Davis, a 6-foot-4 junior, appeared in 13 games as a backup last season, catching three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.