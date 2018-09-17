What controversy? Bama, Clemson, Georgia thriving with two QBs

Ever since Tua Tagovailoa launched the CFP-winning touchdown pass against Georgia last year, everyone has wondered: Tua or Jalen Hurts? And while Tagovailoa, the strong-armed sophomore, won the job and ran with it -- becoming a Heisman front-runner in the process -- the truth is both quarterbacks have been exceptional. It's just that we're not used to talking about the No. 1 team in the country still playing two QBs three weeks into the season. And that alone would make for an interesting narrative.

But look one spot lower in the AP poll. There's Georgia, the No. 2 team in the country, also giving regular snaps to two quarterbacks.

Below the Bulldogs is Clemson, and -- surprise -- the Tigers are playing two QBs, too.

Three teams, all with returning starters from 2017, all fresh off a playoff trip, all dominating the competition, and all with some level of a two-QB system. This isn't how it's supposed to be done.

Of course, all three are doing it slightly differently. Alabama has balanced a will-he-or-won't-he question with Hurts all season as rumors of transfers and redshirts have run rampant. Clemson has established a legit two-quarterback system, with both freshman Trevor Lawrence and senior Kelly Bryant earning time. And Georgia has sophomore Jake Fromm as the no-doubt starter while slowly working in freshman phenom Justin Fields.

But no matter how they do it, it's working. The three teams, Nos. 1-3 in the AP poll, are a combined 9-0, averaging 47 points per game and owners of 27 touchdown throws to just four interceptions -- and it's fair to wonder how long this crazy system can keep going. Are they in the country destined for problems either on the field or in the locker room, or have Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney figured out the next step in maximizing the weapons at their disposal?

It's been a balancing act for Nick Saban when it comes to QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, but the Tide are still dominating. David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Alabama: The phenom, the vet and fighting the inevitable

Lost in the debate over Nick Saban's antics during a postgame interview with ESPN's Maria Taylor was why exactly the head coach was so upset in the first place.

It was never what Taylor said following the season-opening win over Louisville. She could have asked any benign question about the quarterbacks and drawn that kind of outsized response. Saban, after months and months of answering questions about Hurts and Tagovailoa, was simply fed up. And above all, he was defensive.

Why? Because Saban knew the Tagovailoa hype train was off and running already, and Saban respected Hurts and didn't want to undermine Hurts' talent (which led to his winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman in 2016) or contributions to the team (the junior has won 26 games in 28 career starts) in his response.

When Saban finally did name Tagovailoa the starter two days later, you could hear it in his voice that it wasn't an easy decision.

"As parents out there, you can relate to this," he said, "that you love all your children, and sometimes some of your children do things a little better than others. That doesn't mean you vilify one and put the other on a pedestal, especially publicly, because you want to support and help both to be successful. That's exactly how I feel about our players. And I just want everybody to understand that."

But while Saban insisted then that he would continue to use Hurts' "skill set" in the future, it's still unclear how he will do that. Tagovailoa has started every game and played every meaningful snap, throwing eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Hurts, on the surface, has been regulated to mop-up duty.

Some of that might be a function of Alabama's dominance, though. By the time Hurts plays in the second quarter or so -- and he has played plenty, completing 19 of 28 passes for four touchdowns and one interception -- the game has already been out of hand.

Against Ole Miss on Saturday, it looked like a chance to possibly get some answers. Maybe Tagovailoa would struggle in his first career road start --- but he didn't, continuing his Heisman Trophy campaign. Maybe the Rebs' offense would keep it close and Hurts could play meaningful snaps -- but they didn't keep it close at all, adding to Alabama's combined first-quarter lead of 61-7 through three games.

Hurts' ability to run with power could be a big weapon in certain situations, but so long as Tagovailoa keeps throwing the ball around like he has, it has not been needed. Simply put: Tagovailoa has been good enough on his own.

One interesting thing to watch the next few weeks is whether Hurts will opt to redshirt of not. Saban has said the rule permitting players to appear in four games or fewer and retain the year of eligibility isn't a consideration of his, and Hurts hasn't said anything one way or another.

This Saturday, against Texas A&M, would make the fourth game. Play in that game, then once more, and he would have one year of eligibility remaining after this season as opposed to two.

So while the competition has been decided and the quarterback battle is over in Tuscaloosa, there are still a few questions left to be answers about how both quarterbacks will be used. -- Alex Scarborough

Trevor Lawrence is the freshman phenom, but Kelly Bryant has shown no indication of giving up his job. Ken Ruinard/Anderson Independent Mail via USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson: The coach in no hurry to make a decision

The rest of the college football world might be eagerly awaiting a final decision on Clemson's full-time quarterback, but Dabo Swinney seems to be in no hurry to end the suspense.

The way Swinney sees it, Kelly Bryant is playing well, and despite a chest bruise that kept him out of the second half against Georgia Southern, he'll practice Monday and is expected to start again Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Trevor Lawrence is playing well, too. He has made big strides in his game management, and his confidence is sky-high even after just three games of action. He'll play against Georgia Tech on Saturday, too.

This back-and-forth doesn't appear to have any end in sight, and that's apparently just fine by Swinney.

"I think that'd be great," Swinney said when asked how he'd feel about both QBs still rotating by Week 12. "That means they both had played well, because that's the only way they'll both continue to play. But as long as we're productive and they're playing well, that'd be great."

The lack of urgency with which Swinney has approached the QB situation at Clemson has been a marked contrast to the battles at Georgia, where Kirby Smart has rarely wavered from his support of Jake Fromm, and Alabama, where Nick Saban has found the constant questions about the position a significant source of aggravation. Instead, Swinney seems to think the whole thing has been a lot of fun -- a couple of prize fighters exchanging blows.

It's hard to fault Swinney for playing it down the middle, either. The numbers don't show much disparity between the two QBs.

Setting aside kneel-down drives at the end of the half or game, Bryant has led 17 drives this season, with Clemson scoring or attempting a field goal on eight, punting on five and turning the ball over on three (just one of which was a Bryant interception). Lawrence, too, has led 17 drives. Clemson has scored or tried a field goal on 11, punted four times and turned it over twice (including one interception). Bryant has the higher completion percentage and has accounted for more yards, but Lawrence has more touchdowns and a better yards-per-pass rate. And even if you want to move past the numbers, Swinney sees little definitive separation.

play 0:56 Clemson's QB combo finds its balance The steady hand of Kelly Bryant and the big-play ability of freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence pair perfectly in a crucial Tigers win.

"Sometimes it's situation of a game, particular play calls, field position can dictate some statistical opportunities, but even with that, it's been pretty close," he said. "We're looking at game management, decision-making, command of the offense from a run-game and pass-protection standpoint, leadership, how you respond. And I'm really pleased with everything I've seen from both those guys."

Perhaps as importantly, Swinney doesn't think the merry-go-round at QB has hampered Clemson's offense much. In terms of scoring, yardage and explosive plays, the Tigers have matched last year's pace through three games.

So what's the sense in rushing to a decision?

Of course, that also doesn't mean a decision isn't coming. Whether it's the upside Lawrence has showcased on some beautiful throws or the veteran consistency that landed Bryant the key role in a close game at Texas A&M that eventually settles things remains to be seen, but even if Swinney says he's not eager to decide, eventually something has to give.

"Things change, and sometimes guys separate," Swinney said. "They've both had some huge plays, and they've both had some bad ones. But collectively, they've been pretty good." -- David M. Hale

Justin Fields has given the Georgia offense another dimension behind starting QB Jake Fromm. John Bazemore/AP Photo

Georgia: The drama-free -- for now -- Bulldogs

Through three games this season, Georgia sophomore Jake Fromm is completing 80 percent of his passes, which leads FBS quarterbacks and would set an SEC single-season record, set by former Kentucky star Tim Couch in 1998.

Georgia freshman Justin Fields, the No. 1 overall player in the 2018 ESPN 300, also has played well in limited action this season, completing 14 of 17 passes for 141 yards with two touchdowns and averaging 9.6 yards per carry.

Together, they've helped the No. 2 Bulldogs get off to a 3-0 start, scoring 40 points or more in each of those contests.

While a lot could change between now and the postseason, it seems pretty clear that Fromm, who has a 15-2 record as a starter and guided the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as a freshman, is the team's starting quarterback.

And while something dramatic would have to happen for the pecking order to change, Fields is probably going to see an increased role, as well.

"I've been pleased with both guys, and I think both guys are improving," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "Both guys have room for improvement and are continuing to work hard. I think the biggest thing for each one of them is if you can continue to prepare at the highest level so that you're prepared for every situation you can be presented in a game."

Fields got his most extensive action in last week's 49-7 win over Middle Tennessee State. When he replaced Fromm for good in the third quarter, the Bulldogs led 35-7 and had 382 yards of offense. Fields ran for a 15-yard touchdown and threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Jayson Stanley.

Smart had decided last week that Fields would play more against MTSU. He isn't divulging how much Fields will play going forward, starting with Saturday's game at Missouri.

"I think he just got more and more comfortable," Smart said. "I think, early on, he's a freshman, he's hyper, he's excited. He sees things well, can come over and tell you what he saw. That's important to me, to make sure his eyes are downfield and he's seeing the right things, and if things break down and if there's pressure, he can use his feet to create. He does a good job doing that." -- Mark Schlabach