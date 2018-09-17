Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa will miss Saturday's game against Tulane, coach Urban Meyer said Monday.

Bosa left No. 4 OSU's victory over TCU with a lower abdominal strain. Bosa had five tackles and a strip sack in the end zone before suffering the injury with 13 minutes,49 seconds left in the third quarter.

He was injured rushing TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson. He was down on the field for a few minutes before medical trainers came to check on him.

Last season, Bosa had 32 total tackles (14 1/2 for a loss) and a team-leading 7 sacks. Additionally, he had 2 pass breakups, 8 quarterback hurries and 1 blocked kick.