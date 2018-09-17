Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said Monday that quarterback Malik Cunningham will start at Virginia on Saturday.

Cunningham replaced an ineffective Jawon Pass in the second quarter against Western Kentucky, and Petrino said Cunningham has "come in and given us some fire."

"I have to do what I think is best for the team and I think this is best," Petrino said.

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham came on in relief of Jawon Pass and ran for 129 yards on 21 carries against Western Kentucky, earning him Saturday's start at Virginia. Timothy D. Easley/AP

Pass, tabbed as Lamar Jackson's replacement to open the season, has been inconsistent all three games he has played. The Cardinals' running backs and receivers have also struggled; Cunningham's running ability gives Louisville an added dynamic when he is on the field.

Cunningham led all rushers last week with 129 yards.

"It's hard for [Pass]," Petrino said. "It's not at all what he expected and not how he expected things to go. He played well against Alabama but we just haven't been driving the ball and getting it into the end zone."