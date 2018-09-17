RALEIGH, N.C. -- Southern California transfer Cary Angeline is cleared to play for North Carolina State.

Editor's Picks Ex-FSU QB Hockman to transfer to NC State Quarterback Bailey Hockman, who said he was transferring from Florida State, is headed to NC State.

The depth chart N.C. State released Monday had Angeline as the starting tight end for this week's game at Marshall.

N.C. State spokeswoman Annabelle Myers says the NCAA required Angeline to sit out a full calendar year from his last game at Southern Cal. He left the Trojans after their victory over Texas on Sept. 16, 2017.

The 6-foot-7 Angeline is a redshirt sophomore and former four-star prospect out of Pennsylvania who gives quarterback Ryan Finley another target and whose blocking skills should help a rushing offense that ranks 120th in the nation, averaging 99 yards per game.