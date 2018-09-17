        <
          Bailey Hockman transferring from Florida State to NC State

          3:35 PM ET
          Adam Rittenberg
          NC State is adding quarterback Bailey Hockman, a transfer from Florida State.

          Hockman, who last month announced he would be transferring from the Seminoles, tweeted Monday that he will continue his career at NC State. He redshirted last season and will sit out the 2018 season before beginning his career with the Wolfpack in 2019.

          Hockman competed with Deondre Francois and James Blackman for the starting job at Florida State this summer. After announcing his transfer, he enrolled at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, according to 247Sports.

          ESPN Recruiting rated Hockman as the No. 11 pocket passer and No. 180 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Hockman joins a group of quarterbacks who will compete to replace NC State starter Ryan Finley in 2019.

