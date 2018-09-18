Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender will start the Jayhawks' Big 12 opener at Baylor on Saturday, coach David Beaty said.

Peyton, a senior, was on the bench for the second half of Kansas' 55-14 rout of Rutgers last week, with dual threat sophomore Miles Kendrick seeing most of the playing time.

Kendrick completed 6 of 11 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown for Kansas (2-1) and also ran the ball six times for 28 yards and a touchdown. Beaty said before the season that he planned to use both quarterbacks.

"It's been right along the plan," Beaty said Tuesday.

Beaty said that how much Bender and Kendrick play depends on the team they're playing and the game plan.

"It might be for one play or 50 plays," he said.

Peyton has completed 60.3 percent of his 72 passes this season for 385 yards and three touchdowns.

Kendrick has completed 9 of 15 passes for 93 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions this season. He also has 12 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.