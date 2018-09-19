Michigan landed a huge piece to its 2019 recruiting class Tuesday when ESPN 300 athlete Daxton Hill announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

Hill is the No. 14-ranked prospect overall in the class and is the highest-ranked commitment for Michigan since the 2016 class, when Rashan Gary, ranked No. 1 overall, signed with the Wolverines.

Hill, a 6-foot-1, 187-pound athlete out of Booker T. Washington High in Tulsa, Oklahoma, chose Michigan over in-state Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, among others, but the primary thought was that Hill had been down to Michigan and Alabama. Hill took official visits to only those two schools, and he felt as though he had enough information to make a decision after taking an official visit to Michigan for its game against SMU this past weekend.

Michigan has seen a resurgence on the recruiting trail in 2019 after finishing the 2018 class ranked No. 20 overall. The Wolverines were ranked No. 8 overall before Hill's commitment and already have more ESPN 300 commitments in the 2019 class than all of 2018.

Hill gives Michigan 10 ESPN 300 commitments, three of which rank in the top 50 of the player rankings. Hill is joined by defensive tackles Mazi Smith, the No. 27-ranked prospect, and Christopher Hinton, the No. 41-ranked recruit, as the top three commits in the class.