Prosecutors have added criminal charges of possession of child pornography against former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis, who was arrested Sunday morning for the second time in the past month, after his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic battery.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III told the Baton Rouge Advocate that the new charges were added Tuesday after investigators found two videos on his cellphone that they concluded were child pornography. Investigators had obtained a search warrant for his cellphone as part of their investigation into the domestic abuse allegations.

Davis' attorney told the Advocate on Monday that her client has submitted his resignation from LSU and will no longer be an enrolled student.

Davis, who was a junior, was arrested on a felony second-degree battery charge Aug. 17, after his former girlfriend alleged that he committed battery on her on four occasions between May 2017 and June 2018, according to an arrest warrant.

The woman told police that Davis punched her hard enough to fracture one of her ribs in one incident, began to choke her in another and later texted that he might kill her. The warrant says police obtained the text and photos of bruising.

He was arrested again Sunday and charged with two counts of battery of a dating partner and two counts of violating a protection order after the woman alleged Davis attacked her during an argument on Aug. 26. LSU Police also received information from a witness that another battery occurred between Davis and the victim on Saturday around 2 a.m., in which the woman was hit in the left eye several times.

Davis, who had been indefinitely suspended from the football team, had been ordered to have no contact with the ex-girlfriend, an LSU student.