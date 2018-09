Kirk Herbstreit sees Texas A&M hanging around with Alabama with QB Kellen Mond leading the high-powered offense. (2:16)

Texas A&M travels to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 1 Alabama, Stanford and Oregon meet in a huge Pac-12 North showdown, Texas tries to stop a four-game losing streak to TCU and FAU takes aim at UCF's 15-game losing streak.

Our writers pick the winners, with scores, for those four contests.