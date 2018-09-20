Miami starting safety Jaquan Johnson and receiver Ahmmon Richards won't play against FIU on Saturday, coach Mark Richt told reporters in South Florida on Thursday.

Johnson injured his hamstring against Toledo last week, while Richards injured his knee in the season opener against LSU and will sit out his third straight game.

Editor's Picks Best college football bets for Week 4 Looking for the best betting value in Week 4 of the CFB season? Our experts offer their picks on 17 of Saturday's games.

ESPN reporters pick Week 4's biggest games Can Texas A&M threaten No. 1 Alabama? Will Stanford or Oregon take the lead in the Pac-12 North? Our experts pick those Week 4 games and more. 1 Related

Neither practiced this week.

Johnson is one of the team's best players, and leads the defense with 22 total tackles. Richards, meanwhile, continues to be plagued by injuries. Last season, hamstring, knee and ankle injuries limited his availability and effectiveness.

Miami was hopeful a healthy Richards would help open up the passing game going into this season. In the opener, Richards was injured in the first quarter on his lone reception of the night.