Nebraska has added a home game against FCS-level Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 27, making up for the Cornhuskers' Sept. 1 date against Akron that was cancelled because of severe weather in Lincoln.

"Our great fans and our football student-athletes deserve a full schedule," athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement released Thursday. "We appreciate the patience of our fans through this process. While there may be some conflicts on what was originally a bye week, we know Memorial Stadium will be packed to watch the Huskers on a fall Saturday."

Nebraska has sold out an NCAA-record 363 consecutive games, dating to 1962. Tickets will be re-issued to the original Week 1 ticket-holders for the game against Bethune-Cookman, scheduled for the Huskers between a home meeting with Minnesota and a visit to Ohio State.

As thunderstorms lingered on the night of Sept. 1, Nebraska officials attempted to postpone the Akron game until Sept. 2 at Memorial Stadium. But Akron was unable to find sufficient lodging for the extra night. Initially, leaders from both schools said they wished to reschedule the game for Dec. 1, barring appearances from either school in their league title games.

But over the past three weeks, Nebraska has moved in this direction. First-year coach Scott Frost said last week that he wanted his players to take aim at the Big Ten championship game.

The Week 9 game leaves Nebraska in position to play 12 consecutive weeks.

Nebraska has agreed to pay $800,000 to Bethune-Cookman for the visit. It was contractually obligated to pay $1.17 million to Akron for the Sept. 1 game. No resolution to that agreement has been announced.

Frost's team opened with losses at home to Colorado and Troy, the first 0-2 start for the Huskers since 1957. Nebraska plays at Michigan on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman, which is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, lost 34-3 at Tennessee State in its opener before beating the NCAA's Virginia University of Lynchburg 79-16. Last weekend, the Wildcats lost to Florida Atlantic 49-28.

