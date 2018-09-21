Auburn wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers has decided to transfer, coach Gus Malzahn confirmed on his radio show Thursday night.

He's the fourth player to leave the program and the second this week. Tight end Jalen Harris announced his decision to transfer on Wednesday.

Both Harris and Craig-Myers will seek to redshirt, retaining the year of eligibility. Under a new NCAA rule implemented this year, players can appear in up to four games and still redshirt.

Craig-Myers, the former No. 2 receiver in the Class of 2016, struggled with consistency during his three seasons at Auburn. He started all three games this season, catching four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. He had 16 receptions, including three touchdowns, last season.

Defensive back John Broussard and punter Aidan Marshall left the program earlier in the season.

Auburn, which dropped to ninth in the polls after a loss to LSU this past weekend, will look to rebound when it hosts Arkansas on Saturday.