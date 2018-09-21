Attorneys for the family of Jordan McNair received information about the investigation into the former Terrapins offensive lineman's death late Thursday night, just hours before a board meeting to discuss the inquiry, sources told ESPN's Heather Dinich.

The University System of Maryland board of regents sent information to the attorneys following a letter sent earlier Thursday by law firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy saying the family had not been updated on the status of the report.

McNair's parents were looking for a chance to redact any private health information prior to the report's public release.

"Jordan's parents do not want to learn the details about what happened to their son by watching television tomorrow and seeing a press conference," wrote Hassan Murphy, a managing partner at the law firm.

The board of regents on Friday will announce the findings of the investigation. The USM board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. ET Friday at Towson University and will enter a closed session during which members will be briefed by Rod Walters, a nationally recognized sports medicine consultant. Maryland hired Walters to determine whether the football staff followed proper protocol on May 29, when the 19-year-old McNair suffered heatstroke at a workout. He died two weeks later, on June 13, from heatstroke.