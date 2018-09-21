CLEMSON, S.C. -- No. 3 Clemson will be without starting linebacker Kendall Joseph against Georgia Tech on Saturday after the senior suffered a groin injury in practice this week.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the injury through a team spokesman Friday.

Joseph is a 6-foot, 235-pound senior who has started 29 games the past three seasons. He has the second-most defensive snaps on the team this year.

Kendall Joseph (34) will sit out Saturday's game against Georgia Tech with a groin injury. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Clemson said Joseph will be evaluated next week. Senior backup J.D. Davis is expected to see the bulk of Joseph's time at linebacker.

Clemson is looking to start 4-0 for a fourth straight season in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener. The Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 ACC) are hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss this year.