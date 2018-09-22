The Best of Week 4: Mascot on the mend, unis and more

Let's have a great Week 4 out there, everybody. As always, we'll be updating all day Saturday. Try to keep up, will you?

Buffalo stance

Did you know that Colorado had a person in a mascot suit named Chip in addition to Ralphie, the giant live buffalo? Bet you do now, after he fired a T-shirt cannon right into the Great Plains.

Chip the Buffalo, Colorado's mascot ends up on injured reserve this week after firing a T-shirt cannon into his own groin pic.twitter.com/jQjyW59rZi — Jared Christopher (@JaredLChris) September 20, 2018

We're delighted to see that Chip (the buffalo) is OK and has a bye week to recuperate for UCLA on Sept. 28.

I'm good guys! Thanks for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VK9vKm8xvM — Chip the Buffalo (@Chipthebuffalo) September 15, 2018

The best games

All times ET

No. 2 Georgia at Missouri, noon, ESPN

Nebraska at No. 19 Michigan, noon, FS1

No. 22 Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Kansas State at No. 12 West Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 17 TCU at Texas, 4:30 p.m., FOX

No. 14 Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN2

No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon, 8 p.m., ABC

All the rage

College football fans already knew Baker Mayfield's moxie. So we weren't surprised to see Mayfield rally the Cleveland Browns to their first win since Dec. 2016. We also immediately recognized the two-point conversion play the Browns ran to tie the game.

play 1:05 Mayfield pulls out tricks from Rose Bowl Baker Mayfield pulls off a trick play, where he catches a 2-point conversion, similar to a play he executed for a touchdown in the 2018 Rose Bowl.

It's the same play that helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, known as the Philly Special. And on Friday night, Illinois used their version to score a touchdown in a loss to Penn State.

Everyone's got a wide receiver trick play now. pic.twitter.com/h4jvMI5JiH — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 22, 2018

What they're wearing

Syracuse is adding camo touches to its uniforms for its Military Appreciation Day game against UConn.

Classic colors meets camo.



Rocking special helmet decals this week for our Military Appreciation Game pic.twitter.com/iaON53A076 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) September 21, 2018

Colgate is commemorating its "Undefeated, Untied, Unscored Upon ... and Uninvited" 1932 team that went 9-0 and outscored its opponents 265-0 but was passed over for the Rose Bowl in favor of Pittsburgh (the Panthers lost, 35-0 to USC).

Video game numbers

Minnesota made an homage to old-school video game NFL Blitz to show off junior wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who has 20 catches for 283 and five touchdowns this season.

Worth their weight in copper

Want to get your hands on an AUTHENTIC #GrizFB copper & gold jersey?



You're in luck! ⬇️#GoGriz #MontanaTough https://t.co/ylubjNuwXj — Montana Griz FB (@MontanaGrizFB) September 21, 2018

To celebrate Montana legend "Super Dave" Dickenson's induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the Grizzlies are wearing throwback jerseys against Sacramento State and offering the game-worn unis to fans for $175 each. In 1995, Dickenson threw for 5,676 yards and 51 touchdowns, won the Walter Payton Award as the best player in Division I-AA and led the Griz to a national title. Fans responded enthusiastically to the gesture, with Montana announcing the entire set of jerseys sold out in four hours.

Deep in their hearts

It's time for the hottest new interregional rivalry -- the I-35 Showdown between UTSA and Texas State (7:00 ET ESPN+). The two schools, situated about 50 miles apart, will meet at the Alamodome in San Antonio, with a rivalry trophy sponsored by Texas grocery store chain H-E-B on the line.

The I-35 rivalry trophy is here at Walk On's for the @CoachWilsonUTSA radio show. pic.twitter.com/RPsxCqrAAn — JJ Perez (@theJJPerez) September 19, 2018

But fans are clamoring for something befitting such a rivalry. Something shiny, yet representative of their love and appreciation for their local grocer. They've taken drastic measures: They've started a petition.