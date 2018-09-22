Notre Dame, Georgia and Penn State all went on the road and after being challenged a bit early, rolled to victory. What did we learn from those games and rest of the weeks' biggest battles? These will be updated throughout the day as games end, so check back as your team's game concludes.

No. 2 Georgia 43, Missouri 29

If the Georgia offense isn't clicking, no worries. The Bulldogs scored a pair of non-offensive touchdowns in winning their second divisional road game of September. Tyson Campbell's 64-yard strip-and-score and an 8-yard return of a blocked punt by Eric Stokes masked a tepid start from Jake Fromm. The Georgia QB led the nation in completion percentage to enter but hit just 6 of 14 passes with an interception in the first half. Fromm heated up with a pair of TD throws in third quarter as the Bulldogs unleashed their full arsenal. Home dates with Tennessee and Vanderbilt await before UGA hits the road in Week 7, when it figures to need a complete performance at LSU. -- Mitch Sherman

No. 8 Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

Notre Dame has found a quarterback. Ian Book made his second career start at Wake Forest in place of Brandon Wimbush on Saturday and accounted for five touchdowns, leading the Irish to their most points in a road game since a 57-7 win at Stanford in 2003. It was an important breakout performance for Book, a redshirt sophomore, as Notre Dame had won its first three games by a total of 20 points and didn't score more than 24 points in any of those games. It was arguably Notre Dame's most complete performance to date, as its defensive front also played well and neutralized Wake Forest, making things difficult for Deacs' quarterback Sam Hartman, who completed 12 of 24 passes for 110 yards. -- Heather Dinich

No. 10 Penn State 63, Illinois 24

The Lions will need to be much sharper next week against Ohio State, especially on defense after surrendering 5.4 rush yards per carry to Illinois and struggling at times with the Illini's pace and creative play calls. Dwayne Haskins, Mike Weber, J.K. Dobbins and the Buckeyes will carve up this crew next week if it doesn't tighten up, especially in the front seven. Yet with Trace McSorley at quarterback and Miles Sanders quickly emerging as a more-than-capable successor to Saquon Barkley, PSU enters its most important game of the season with confidence. Sanders gashed Illinois for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, and backup Ricky Slade added a 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Penn State's big-play threat is very much alive even without Joe Moorhead calling plays. New coordinator Ricky Rahne shows the same selective aggressiveness as Moorhead, such as throwing to the end zone immediately after an Illinois interception to put away Friday night's game early in the fourth quarter. Coach James Franklin loves the way his team is finishing games, but knows a more complete effort is needed to beat Ohio State before a "Whiteout" crowd at Beaver Stadium. -- Adam Rittenberg

No. 16 UCF 56, Florida Atlantic 36

Is there a way to slow down McKenzie Milton and UCF? In extending their nation-leading 16-game winning streak on Friday night, the Knights showed once again why they are so difficult to stop. Milton accounted for six touchdowns, three rushing and three passing, blending his running ability with tempo offense to keep FAU guessing. UCF has scored 30 or more points in each game of its 16-game winning streak. Not even the Lane Train could keep up. In three total games this season, UCF has scored 150 points and Milton has thrown for 895 yards with 12 total touchdowns. If there is one area the coaching staff will want improved it is run defense -- FAU rushed for 320 yards at a 6.4 yards per carry clip. That has to take on a big sense of urgency next week against Pitt, which averages over 200 yards on the ground. -- Andrea Adelson

No. 19 Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

The Wolverines are getting better. The third straight lopsided win in Ann Arbor, this one against a woeful, unimpressive and uninterested Nebraska team, doesn't provide a clear picture of how Michigan will fare against the four ranked opponents still on the schedule. It did, though, show a team that is finding its groove. The defense was fast and dominant allowing five rushing yards in the first three quarters. Shea Patterson continues to develop chemistry with his receivers, and an often maligned offensive line seemed more organized and assignment sound against the overmatched Nebraska front. While just about anything might've worked this week, Jim Harbaugh and his staff have a better idea four games into the season what works best with Patterson running the offense and put their best players in good spots to make plays Saturday. -- Dan Murphy

Purdue 30, No. 23 Boston College 13

So perhaps BC isn't going to challenge for a playoff spot after all. There's still ample talent on this roster, but Purdue had a terrific game plan in stuffing A.J. Dillon (19 carries, 59 yards) and forcing Anthony Brown to make plays. For the first time this year, he didn't. Brown struggled badly, completing just 13-of-27 for 96 yards and four interceptions. It's a marked departure from his hot three-game start, and if BC is going to complete with Clemson for the Atlantic Division, the passing game will need to look much better than it did Saturday. -- David M. Hale