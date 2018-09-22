Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler highlight upsets by Old Dominion and Texas Tech in Week 4 of college football. (2:20)

On a day when the top four teams in the country each won by two touchdowns or more, Saturday night's contests at least provided us with thrilling entertainment.

Old Dominion, a 29-point underdog that had lost to Liberty, Florida International and Charlotte to start the season, stunned Virginia Tech 49-35. And the Monarchs did it behind their backup quarterback, Blake LaRussa.

Army, which hadn't beaten a top-five opponent in 56 years, nearly knocked off Oklahoma, before falling 28-21 in overtime.

The Hokies weren't the only ranked team to fall on the road on Saturday. Mississippi State, TCU and Boston College also lost away from home, causing a shakeup in ESPN's Power Rankings.

Remember, the Power Rankings are about how you look and who you play each week. Forget the body of work or the brand name. These rankings drip with recency bias.

Here are the rankings after Week 4:

1. Alabama

Week 4 result: Defeated Texas A&M 45-23

What's next: vs. Louisiana (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, SECN)

The Crimson Tide blasted a team that nearly beat Clemson two weeks ago, but coach Nick Saban can find things to correct. The Tide ran for only 109 yards, surrendered 23 points and committed nine penalties -- and still won by more than three touchdowns. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was fantastic again, completing 25 of 33 passes for 415 yards with four scores.

2. Ohio State

Week 4 result: Defeated Tulane 49-6

What's next: at Penn State (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

The Buckeyes welcomed back coach Urban Meyer, who was suspended from coaching in the first three games, with a 43-point waxing of the Green Wave. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was nearly perfect on Saturday, completing 21 of 24 passes for 304 yards with five touchdowns -- in the first half.

3. Georgia

Week 4 results: Defeated Missouri 43-29

What's next: vs. Tennessee (Saturday, TBD)

Georgia's young defense continued to suffer growing pains, but the Bulldogs forced three turnovers and held Tigers quarterback Drew Lock without a touchdown pass for the first time in 14 games. UGA scored more than 40 points for the fourth consecutive game and pulled away with a flurry of big pass plays in the second half.

4. Clemson

Week 4 result: Defeated Georgia Tech 49-21

What's next: vs. Syracuse (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ABC)

The Tigers picked up a road victory and might have found themselves a new starting quarterback. Freshman Trevor Lawrence completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards with four touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets. He has nine touchdown passes through four games; former Tigers star Deshaun Watson had 10 through the first four games of his freshman season.

5. Stanford

Week 4 result: Defeated Oregon 38-31

What's next: at Notre Dame (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

The Cardinal came back from 17 points down at the half to stun the Ducks in overtime. It was Stanford's largest comeback under coach David Shaw and the biggest in school history since at least 1996. Stanford trailed 41-31 with 4:39 to go in regulation, but scored 10 points in the final 3:10 to send the game into overtime. The Cardinal will face another stiff road test at Notre Dame next week.

6. LSU

Week 4 result: Defeated Louisiana Tech 38-21

What's next: vs. Ole Miss (Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

A week after winning at Auburn, the Tigers survived an intrastate game that was pretty close late in the fourth quarter, until they scored two touchdowns in the final 8:06. It was another so-so performance for quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 16 of 28 passes for 191 yards with no touchdowns

7. Notre Dame

Week 4 results: Defeated Wake Forest 56-27

What's next: vs. Stanford (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Why did Brian Kelly wait this long to start quarterback Ian Book? With Book making his second start in place of Brandon Wimbush, who was benched after a couple of below-average games, the Irish piled up 566 yards of offense. They averaged 23.3 points and 365 yards in their first three games. Book completed 25 of 34 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns.

8. Penn State

Week 4 results: Defeated Illinois

What's next: vs. Ohio State (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

The Nittany Lions are rolling after their Week 1 clunker, scoring more than 50 points for the third consecutive game heading into next week's showdown against the Buckeyes. Running back Miles Sanders, who had the unenviable task of replacing Saquon Barkley, broke out with 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Illini.

Oklahoma stopped Army in overtime to stay unbeaten. Brett Deering/Getty Images

9. Oklahoma

Week 4 result: Defeated Army 28-21

What's next: vs. Baylor (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

The Sooners needed overtime to defeat the Knights, who hadn't beaten a top-five opponent since 1962. OU's defense didn't have an answer for Army's triple-option offense, which helped it run for 339 yards and go 13-for-21 on third down. Amazingly, the Knights controlled the ball for more than 44 minutes. The good news for the Sooners: They don't play Georgia Tech or Navy during the regular season.

10. West Virginia

Week 4 result: Defeated Kansas State 35-6

What's next: at Texas Tech (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

The Mountaineers shook off the rust from a two-week hiatus and rolled past the Wildcats in their Big 12 opener. Quarterback Will Grier threw five touchdowns, including an 82-yarder to Marcus Simms and a 62-yarder to Tevin Bush. Grier has thrown five touchdowns in each of the past five games, which is fifth most in Big 12 history.

11. Michigan

Week 4 results: Defeated Nebraska 56-10

What's next: at Northwestern (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

The Wolverines walloped the Cornhuskers in the Big House to win their third game in a row. The Cornhuskers have dropped their first three games under new coach Scott Frost, falling to 0-3 for the first time since 1945. Michigan's quarterbacks have thrown nine touchdowns in four games, matching their total from the entire 2017 season.

12. Auburn

Week 4 result: Defeated Arkansas 34-3

What's next: vs. Southern Miss (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, SECN)

The Tigers used their special teams to roll past SEC punching bag Arkansas, scoring on a 96-yard kickoff return and after a partially blocked punt. The Tigers still seemed to be suffering from a post-LSU hangover, running for only 91 yards and finishing with only 225 yards overall. The Tigers will have to improve mightily to keep pace with Alabama and LSU in the SEC West.

13. Washington

Week 4 result: Defeated Arizona State 27-20

What's next: vs. BYU (Saturday, TBA)

The Huskies continued to claw back from their season-opening loss to Auburn in Atlanta by knocking off Arizona State for their third straight victory on Saturday night. It seems that nothing is going to come easy for Washington, which picked up a tough road victory at Utah last week. The Huskies will get another challenge from surprising BYU next week.

14. Wisconsin

Week 4 result: Defeated Iowa 28-17

What's next: vs. Nebraska (Oct. 6, TBA)

The Badgers bounced back from their stunning home loss to BYU a week ago by scoring two touchdowns in the final 57 seconds to knock off Iowa on the road. With Wisconsin trailing 17-14, Alex Hornibrook threw a 17-yard touchdown to A.J. Taylor with 57 seconds to play. Then the Badgers picked off a pass, and Alec Ingold ran 33 yards for a touchdown three plays later. The good news for the Badgers: The winner of this game has represented the Big Ten West in the conference championship game in each of the previous four seasons.

15. UCF

Week 4 results: Defeated Florida Atlantic 56-36

What's next: vs. Pittsburgh (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, TBA)

The Knights blew out Friday night's game against the Owls with 35 points in the second half. Star quarterback McKenzie Milton (306 passing yards with three touchdowns) and tailback Devin Singletary (131 rushing yards with three scores) led UCF to its 16th consecutive victory, the longest current streak in the FBS and a record for an American Athletic Conference team.

16. Miami

Week 4 result: Defeated Florida International 31-17

What's next: vs. North Carolina (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Hurricanes survived a lackluster two-touchdown win over the Panthers, and coach Mark Richt might have a difficult quarterback decision to make. N'Kosi Perry came off the bench to complete his first 10 passes in place of starter Malik Rosier, following his two scoreless possessions. Perry finished 17-for-25 with 224 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

17. Texas

Week 4 result: Defeated TCU 31-16

What's next: at Kansas State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

It's still too early to declare the Longhorns back, but they might have finally turned the corner under second-year coach Tom Herman. UT defeated AP top-25 opponents in back-to-back games for the first time since knocking off No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 11 Missouri and No. 7 Oklahoma State in three straight games during the 2008 regular season. They were 15-31 against such opponents since winning three in a row 10 years ago.

18. Oregon

Week 4 result: Lost to Stanford 38-31 (OT)

What's next: at California (Saturday, TBA)

The Ducks blew a 17-point halftime lead and seemed to have the game won until inexplicably losing a fumble in the final minute of regulation. It was their third straight loss to Stanford. Oregon wasted a stellar performance from quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 26 of 33 passes for 346 yards with one touchdown. He misfired on only two attempts in regulation, then went only 1-for-5 in overtime, including an interception on the final play.

19. Kentucky

Week 4 result: Defeated Mississippi State 28-7

What's next: vs. South Carolina (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, SECN)

With their first 4-0 start since 2008, the Wildcats are among the country's most surprising teams -- and UK tailback Benny Snell Jr. might be the country's most underrated player. Snell ran for 165 yards with four touchdowns, becoming the first UK player with more than one game with four rushing touchdowns. Something you probably wouldn't have heard in July: The Wildcats host No. 2 Georgia on Nov. 3 in a game that might go a long way in deciding the SEC East title.

20. Mississippi State

Week 4 result: Lost to Kentucky 28-7

What's next: vs. Florida (Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead's honeymoon came to a screeching halt Saturday night, as the Bulldogs lost to an unranked Kentucky team for only the second time in school history (the first time was in 1953, which was Bear Bryant's last season as the Wildcats' coach). MSU could muster only 201 yards of offense, including 56 rushing, and 11 first downs.

21. Colorado

Week 4 results: Open week

What's next: vs. UCLA (Friday, 9 p.m. ET, FS1)

The Buffaloes, off to a 3-0 start for the second straight season, should have a good chance to go to 4-0 in Friday night's against the Bruins, who are 0-3 under first-year coach Chip Kelly.

22. Syracuse

Week 4 result: Defeated UConn 51-21

What's next: at Clemson (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ABC)

Don't look now, but the Orange are 4-0 for the first time since 1991 and only the fourth time since the end of World War II. Syracuse scored 50 points or more in three of its four games -- and blasted Florida State 30-7 in the other. The Orange will find out how far they've come under third-year coach Dino Babers, whose teams went 4-8 in each of his first two seasons, in next week's trip to Clemson.

23. Duke

Week 4 result: Defeated North Carolina Central 55-13

What's next: vs. Virginia Tech (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, TBA)

The Blue Devils improved to 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1952-53, but they'll need a quarterback to get healthy to improve to 5-0. Quarterback Quentin Harris, making his second start in place of injured Daniel Jones, threw for 202 yards with three touchdowns before injuring his left leg. Jones is still sidelined with a broken clavicle.

24. Michigan State

Week 4 result: Defeated Indiana 35-21

What's next: vs. Central Michigan (Saturday, TBA)

The Spartans haven't looked like anything special so far this season, but they recovered from a three-point loss at Arizona State two weeks ago to beat the Hoosiers on the road. MSU is about to face a difficult three-game stretch, starting with next week's home game against Northwestern, followed by Penn State (road) and Michigan (home).

25. BYU

Week 4 result: Defeated McNeese 30-3

What's next: at Washington (Saturday, TBA)

The Cougars' remarkable turnaround continued on Saturday with a 27-point drubbing of an overmatched FCS foe. After going 4-9 in coach Kalani Sitake's second season in 2017, they've also won at Arizona and Wisconsin and lost to Cal at home. After taking a 24-3 lead over the Cowboys at the half, BYU shut it down in the second half, kicking two field goals. They'll have to play four quarters at Washington next week.