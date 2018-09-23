College Football Playoff picks after Week 4

Nick Saban says after beating Texas A&M, he wants to see more from the run game to get better balance. (0:49)

Alabama got its first test against a Top 25 team and responded with a resounding 45-23 win over Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide look stronger than ever and are an easy No. 1 pick. Clemson and Ohio State cruised to wins, while Georgia shook off a pesky Missouri team to earn a road victory. And Oklahoma, which had made it look so easy this year, was pushed to the absolute limit before outlasting Army in overtime.