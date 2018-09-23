One day after one of the most shocking losses in program history, Virginia Tech was dealt another blow when the school announced defensive end Trevon Hill had been dismissed from the team.

Hill, who led the Hokies with 3.5 sacks this season, was dismissed for "not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes," head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement.

Hill, a junior from Virginia Beach, was one of the Hokies' most effective defenders and one of just four returning starters from last season. He'd compiled 11 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three QB hurries through three games, and he had 20 tackles for loss in his career.

The dismissal comes less than 24 hours after Old Dominion pulled off a massive upset of the 13th-ranked Hokies. ODU was a 29-point underdog entering play but won by two touchdowns, exposing some significant weaknesses on Virginia Tech's defense.

With Hill's dismissal, the Hokies' remaining options for an edge rusher include mostly freshmen, along with redshirt sophomore Emmanuel Belmar, who has just nine career tackles.