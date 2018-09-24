Ohio State star defensive end Nick Bosa will remain out for Saturday's game at No. 9 Penn State after having abdominal surgery last week.

Coach Urban Meyer said Monday that Bosa, an All-American selection in 2017 and the Big Ten's reigning defensive lineman of the year, will remain out for a few more weeks. Bosa suffered a lower abdominal injury in the third quarter of No. 4 Ohio State's game with TCU on Sept. 15. In three games this season, the junior has four sacks, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble that led to an Ohio State touchdown against TCU and two fumble recoveries.

Bosa led Ohio State with eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2017.

Meyer also said running back Mike Weber, who had a foot injury Saturday against Tulane, will play at Penn State.