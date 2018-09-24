The news keeps getting worse for Virginia Tech. Head coach Justin Fuente announced Monday that starting quarterback Josh Jackson will be out indefinitely after he fractured his tibia in a devastating loss to Old Dominion on Saturday.

ODU's victory as a 29-point underdog was the largest upset of the season. It was followed by news Sunday that the Hokies' leading pass-rusher, Trevon Hill, had been dismissed from the program for a failure to meet the team's standards. Jackson's injury puts yet another damper on the past 72 hours for Virginia Tech.

Jackson went down with an injury early in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 28. He was taken to the locker room and reappeared later with his leg in a brace. Ryan Willis took over the Hokies' offense, which mustered one final touchdown on the next drive, but Virginia Tech was unable to keep pace with the Monarchs, who won 49-35.

Jackson is in his second season as the Hokies' quarterback. He'd completed 62 percent of his passes for 575 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception so far this season.

Willis will start this week's game at Duke, though the Hokies also have redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker and freshman Quincy Patterson, an ESPN300 recruit, available.

Jackson's surgery to repair the break is scheduled for Tuesday.

Fuente said it's possible Jackson could return "late this season," although he said it was also possible that the quarterback's season is over.