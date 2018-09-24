Oklahoma State slot receiver Jalen McCleskey will redshirt and transfer after the year for his final season, coach Mike Gundy announced Monday.

McCleskey, a native of Covington, Louisiana, has 167 career receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Cowboys. He ranks sixth all-time for OSU in receptions, ninth in touchdown catches.

Gundy said McCleskey didn't feel that he touched the ball enough. A new rule allows players to play in four games without burning a redshirt season, allowing McCleskey to be eligible to play in 2019 without being required to graduate.

This season, he had 15 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. In Saturday's loss to Texas Tech, McCleskey finished with four grabs for 52 yards.

McCleskey averaged 5.6 receptions per game in 2016, when he finished third in the Big 12 in receptions. That average is down to 3.8 this year.