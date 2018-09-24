        <
        >

          Jalen McCleskey to redshirt with Oklahoma State, then transfer

          1:47 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Oklahoma State slot receiver Jalen McCleskey will redshirt and transfer after the year for his final season, coach Mike Gundy announced Monday.

          McCleskey, a native of Covington, Louisiana, has 167 career receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Cowboys. He ranks sixth all-time for OSU in receptions, ninth in touchdown catches.

          Gundy said McCleskey didn't feel that he touched the ball enough. A new rule allows players to play in four games without burning a redshirt season, allowing McCleskey to be eligible to play in 2019 without being required to graduate.

          This season, he had 15 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. In Saturday's loss to Texas Tech, McCleskey finished with four grabs for 52 yards.

          McCleskey averaged 5.6 receptions per game in 2016, when he finished third in the Big 12 in receptions. That average is down to 3.8 this year.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices